Rights of women a major focus for government: Bainimarama

Advancement of the rights and interests of women and girls is one of the major focuses of the Fijian government says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

During his statement at a high level virtual meeting on the 25th anniversary of the fourth world conference on women, Bainimarama says Fiji has taken concrete actions in advancing gender equality and empowerment.

Bainimarama says Fiji has made important gains in education, maternal mortality, and access to health services, representation in leadership positions and Parliament, and increased public awareness and recognition of women’s rights.

The PM says the FijiFirst government has led a relentless effort to end violence against women by changing laws governing sexual assault.

He also spoke on the government’s policies and programs that enable women to pursue enhanced opportunities and excel in all aspects.

“All children in Fiji attend primary school, with 92% of girls completing secondary school. Female students make up 57% of the graduates of tertiary institutions. Women hold 10 of 51 seats in Parliament, and half of those female Parliamentarians serve as Ministers or Assistance Ministers in my Government. Almost 30% of leadership positions in the Civil Service are women.”

He adds Fiji’s National Development Plan includes a mission to develop a five-year National Action Plan to prevent violence against all women and girls.

Over 100 Presidents and Prime Ministers participated in the meeting.