Rights of persons with disabilities protected under the Constitution: Ratu Epeli

The Speaker of Parliament last night says he will always try his best to see that the rights of persons with disabilities are protected and upheld under the constitution.

Speaking at the National Disability Awards, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says parliament will always do its best to see that the law fits all Fijians.

He says Fijians in the disability community have contributed a lot in nation-building as he applauds their resilience during the pandemic.

He reminded them of the Rights of People with Disabilities which was already passed in parliament saying Fiji is a proud nation that ensures the rights of all people.

There were several awards categories at the event last night.

Fiji Spinal Injury President Joshko Wakaniyasi the main award of the night.

He received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Wakaniyasi says he did not expect the award as he believes it truly belongs to those who have contributed to supporting the community.