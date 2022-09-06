Right to voting: Seruiratu

[File Photo]

Officers in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force are encouraged to cast their votes freely in the upcoming General Election.

Minister for Defence, and National Security, Inia Seruiratu says the government does not influence the votes of officers that are employed under the two institutions.

He says ensuring the security of every Fijian is their focus.

Article continues after advertisement

“We don’t do that, we don’t influence the vote to be taken, and no one does that. They are free to make their own choices but for us what’s important is for us to do the work that we are required to do under the 2013 Constitution to ensure that elections are done in a proper manner and of course, people can exercise their political freedom including those that are in the services.”

He adds the two Forces will work to ensure political stability and this will be done in accordance with the 2013 Fijian Constitution.