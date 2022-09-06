News

Right to voting: Seruiratu

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 6, 2022 12:30 pm

[File Photo]

Officers in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force are encouraged to cast their votes freely in the upcoming General Election.

Minister for Defence, and National Security, Inia Seruiratu says the government does not influence the votes of officers that are employed under the two institutions.

He says ensuring the security of every Fijian is their focus.

Article continues after advertisement

“We don’t do that, we don’t influence the vote to be taken, and no one does that. They are free to make their own choices but for us what’s important is for us to do the work that we are required to do under the 2013 Constitution to ensure that elections are done in a proper manner and of course, people can exercise their political freedom including those that are in the services.”

He adds the two Forces will work to ensure political stability and this will be done in accordance with the 2013 Fijian Constitution.

SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro found guilty

Right to voting: Seruiratu

Ministry commends Korokoro farmers

Framework aims to combat wildlife crimes

Outsource Fiji aims to retain workers

Reduction in isolation period

UNESCAP ready for further support

HMNZS Wellington combats IUU Pacific Fishing

18 new cases with no COVID-19 deaths reported

Support WIB Awards urges Dr Ali

Outsource Fiji aims to increase employment to 25,000

Seruvakula names squad for two Tests

PM welcomes T20 World Cup Trophy tour delegation

Kawerau manhunt after gunpoint robbery of security van, guards at ATM

Natabua eyes Western Zone title

Deadly tremor rocks Sichuan city in lockdown

Kelly Clarkson reflects on 'American Idol' win 20 (!!) years ago

'Stranger Things' writers tease final season

Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan to star in Dinesh Vijan’s social thriller Happy Teacher’s Day

Ukraine war: Russia postpones 'referendum' in occupied region

Saskatchewan stabbings: Suspects still at large, police say

Dozens of Lebanese and Syrian refugees stranded for days at sea

Tiffany Haddish speaks out on child sex abuse suit

Adele on Emmy win: Trust me to officially have an EGO

Running Up That Hill was the UK's song of the summer

Liz Truss to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister, inheriting a country in crisis

FHTA members gain insight into tax changes

Rainibogi thankful for Opeloge’s friendship

High demand for Fijian aged-care workers

Shireen Abu Aqla: Israel says 'high probability' soldier killed reporter

Exodus of medical staff continues

Right strategies help Paradise Beverages survive pandemic

Accident traumatizes Lautoka community

Man remanded for alleged arson

FNU welcomes new Vice-Chancellor

Vakatawa forced to retire on medical grounds

Taylor encourages students to take up cricket

Fiji to launch strategic plan for the outsourcing industry

Donu is one of the best forwards: Fuli

Spencer Pratt slams Friends star Lisa Kudrow as 'worst human'

Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in The Whale

Fiji drawn in tough pool for Futsal Cup

New prices of milk a timely relief: Consumers

Foo Fighters pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins at concert

'Extremely dangerous' man wanted over Christchurch shooting

'So honoured' - Parris Goebel reacts to Emmy award

Naidu to take his plea

Nirvana win lawsuit over 1991 Nevermind album cover

Decision on notice in FBC appeal case

Court orders review of MP’s medical status

Boy reunites with parents

Labasa murder accused denied bail

Savea, Frizell to miss Australia test

Police look for parents of boy found in Nausori

Germany announces €65bn package to curb soaring energy costs

Vikram Vedha trailer starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to be unveiled on September 8

We need to balance the squad:Gollings

Akshay Kumar says Kapil is responsible for his films flopping at the box office

Positive feedback on school sports:Seru

Davis moves to Puerto Rico

Two perish in Lautoka car fire

No one can offend the court: FICAC

Man charged with alleged arson

Program targets rural communities: Seruiratu

Workshop aims to tackle wildlife crime

FEO will ensure accurate reporting by media

Canada rocked by multiple deadly stabbings in Saskatchewan

Deadly attack targets Somalia food convoy

The Weeknd cancels sold-out LA gig during first song

Man charged with attempted murder of baby

Team to checkout soil types: Sayed-Khaiyum

Fijian Labour market continues to improve

Death toll in Pakistan floods passes 1,280 -- and a third of them are children

Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo

Fighter to kick off on November 15 with high-octane action sequences

Arrest made after woman jogging in Tennessee abducted

Why some say diverse casting ruins the new 'Lord of the Rings' series

Emmy win for narrating Netflix documentary

Liz Truss pledges energy plan in a week if she becomes PM

AG dismisses Rasova’s claim

Wales or Korea first up for Fiji 7s

BOG win special for Pratap

Farmer to front court for alleged murder

The Weeknd cancels Los Angeles show mid-song due to vocal issues

Deans champ hopes to keep improving

Man United ends Arsenal’s unbeaten run

Two separate car fires, officials at scene

WIB looks into harassment in workplaces

Russia wants to destroy Europeans' normal life, Zelensky warns

Narawa shines for Bay of Plenty

Narayan still on my team: Rabuka

Farmer in custody for Labasa man’s death

Trade with Australia continues to thrive

New milk prices comes into effect

Fiji PM, Pacific leaders to meet US President

Commissioner reaffirms Fiji's commitment

New Department to strengthen child protection

Catarogo gives Lions the perfect hunt

Donald Trump: What we learned from his rally in Pennsylvania

Removal of post-arrival test will boost economic recovery

Bigitibau spends Father’s Day at work

2DayFM Market incentivizes small businesses

Fiji part of T20 World Cup Trophy Tour

Kunau acknowledged by World Chess Federation

Wall of dust sweeps across Arizona

First Rewa and Labasa final in BOG history

First NRL try for Turuva

Man found with stab wounds in washroom

Treaty led to the recognition of sovereign rights

Around 60 accountants migrated this year: Sayed-Khaiyum

Nationwide voter registration drive officially ends

Link lost to main power line

Qiliho pays courtesy call to Vuniwaqa at UNHQ

Karan Johar unveils new glimpse into the world of astras

Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years

Artemis Moon rocket second launch attempt called off

Hrithik Roshan to sport three different looks in Vikram Vedha

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl opens Taylor Hawkins tribute show

Artemis Moon rocket second launch attempt called off

US man charged after threat to fly plane into Walmart

Ba Provincial U-18 through to Deans quarterfinals

New milk prices to benefit Fijians

More employment to be created following relaunch

Writ can be issued any day: Saneem

2dayFM Market helps our economy:Ramanu

Cowboys thrash Panthers

PSGDN trains NMOs on ‘Effective LGBTQI Rights Advocacy’

Man City miss chance to go top after Villa draw

Springboks prove too strong for Wallabies

Ruthless All Blacks earn revenge over Argentina

Babasiga Lions make BOG final

US man pleads guilty to murdering 4 women found in Detroit

Fiji Warriors win series title

RKS and QVS final in Eastern Zone

IHRDP funds 39 projects worth $1.7m

Shipping services to maritime islands continue: Koya

2dayFM Market a great platform for Muriwai Collection

Natabua end Cuvu's Deans hopes

Hughes strikes Delta Tigers into BOG final

White House vows to tackle sexual assault in military amid rise

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare fast-tracks bill to amend constitution and delay elections

One more box to tick for Nagasau

Chand fulfilling late father’s wish

Possession is the key:Leawere

Kulas stars inspiring next generation

Fiji conducts stringent inspection exercises: Koroilavesau

President thanks Fiji cricket team

Ali receives Vanuatu's 40th Anniversary Medal

US approves $1.1bn Taiwan arms sale, angering China

NFA investigate cause of house fire

Efforts to re-engage Kiribati continues

Post-arrival tests removed as entry requirement

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears accused of child sexual abuse

Eliza Rose scores UK's 1,400th number one single

Hollywood star having chemotherapy for cancer

Troops hand out 1.1m bottles of water in a day

Empty folders marked classified found at Mar-a-Lago

Russia to keep key gas pipeline to EU closed

Ali believes in young Men-in-Black

Ministry closely monitoring human trafficking cases

Lawyer and police officers amongst those charged with serious crime

Cardiac surgery to begin soon: Waqainabete

Double for Milne in Rabbitohs loss

2DAYfm market day targets youth entrepreneur

Australia: Permanent migration cap raised for first time in decade

Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey discuss mixed-race identity

Ikanivere focuses on life after rugby

Stop attacking independent institutions: AG

Business tycoon buys 18 Degrees Fiji Mineral Water

Judge orders release of detailed list of property seized in Trump FBI search

SOE disappointed with NFP MP’s defamatory words

Efforts to re-engage Kiribati continue

Nadi ready for epic semi-final clash

Afternoon blaze destroys house in Nabua

Media body welcomes scrutiny

Freedom Alliance deregistered

Boost for RFMF women’s ahead of IDRC

Businesses show interest in 2DAYfm market day

Brain drain concerns FCEF: Narsey

Feist exits as frontman faces sexual misconduct allegations

Ex-police officer gets record 10-year sentence over Capitol riots

Naiqama awaits World Cup fate

Parliament adjourned sine die

Plans for night shelter for the homeless

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't let a stomach bug ruin their big day

Vosailagi out to prove himself

High petrol prices to remain

Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone over island near China

FEO highlights issues in its media watch

Rewa ready for Jetsetters

First phase of payments completed

Court throws out Naidu’s application

Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate

Ali requests for Legal Aid in murder case

Saudi Arabia seizes record 47 million amphetamine pills

With ‘Bardo,’ Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns to Mexico

Positive outlook for insurance industry: RBF

Rycroft affirms UK Fiji partnership

UN experts make first inspection

MCTTT works on National Sustainable Tourism Framework