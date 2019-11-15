Right to life important says Seruiratu

Leader of the government in parliament Inia Seruiratu says the MPs and Opposition members can debate all night, but they must remember every day counts.

Seruiratu stressed that Fiji cannot allow a lot of our people to contract COVID-19 because we have limited health facilities.

He says if we want to successfully contain the virus from spreading further, we must allocate the resources accordingly without any delay as these are no ordinary times.

“Every day in the delay of our decision will have serious cost implications in the future. It is not only about the loss of lives, but it is also about the social and economic implications. Let’s take responsibility, short circuit the process. The most important thing is to serve our people”.

Seruiratu says while Opposition argues about the rights of the Fijian people they must remember the people’s right to live.

“People have the right to live. Of course, we have parliamentary processes. It’s a choice between the rock and the hard surface. We go parliamentary processes or we go immediate action now. Because the lives of people are important.”

Giving examples of Italy he says there was initially only five COVID-19 cases but within a month the numbers soared to 60, 000.

Seruiratu says while Italy is the second-best country in the world in terms of health facilities, it has made a hard decision to stop giving ventilators to those over the age of 60.

