No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent paycut|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Government pumps in another $40m for health sector|All water disconnection suspended until December|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji's COVID-19 fund|Additional funds allocated for police, RFMF and FCCC|One-off relief payment to all street hawker in lockdown areas|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|Seruiratu moves motion, Opposition opposes|Nine Bills in COVID-19 Response Budget|Parliament practices social distancing|RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|COVID-19 numbers remain at five|Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation|Village heads can impose a lockdown within their boundaries|Water disruption have Fijians worried |Market vendors take precautionary measures|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|
Right to life important says Seruiratu

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 7:54 pm
Leader of the government in parliament Inia Seruiratu

Leader of the government in parliament Inia Seruiratu says the MPs and Opposition members can debate all night, but they must remember every day counts.

Seruiratu stressed that Fiji cannot allow a lot of our people to contract COVID-19 because we have limited health facilities.

He says if we want to successfully contain the virus from spreading further, we must allocate the resources accordingly without any delay as these are no ordinary times.

Article continues after advertisement

“Every day in the delay of our decision will have serious cost implications in the future. It is not only about the loss of lives, but it is also about the social and economic implications. Let’s take responsibility, short circuit the process. The most important thing is to serve our people”.

Seruiratu says while Opposition argues about the rights of the Fijian people they must remember the people’s right to live.

“People have the right to live. Of course, we have parliamentary processes. It’s a choice between the rock and the hard surface. We go parliamentary processes or we go immediate action now. Because the lives of people are important.”

Giving examples of Italy he says there was initially only five COVID-19 cases but within a month the numbers soared to 60, 000.

Seruiratu says while Italy is the second-best country in the world in terms of health facilities, it has made a hard decision to stop giving ventilators to those over the age of 60.

