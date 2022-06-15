Rice mills for Northern farmers

[Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

Three portable rice mills have been handed over to Northern farmers by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy commended the farmers for their involvement in the rice industry and encouraged them to increase production.

These farmers would previously hire vehicles, travel on horseback and some would even carry sacks of rice on their backs to access a rice mill.

Article continues after advertisement

The portable rice mills were given to Wainikoro Settlement, Korolailai Young Farmers Group, and Namara West Farmers Cooperative.