Rice mill used to be a challenge: Singh

Rice mill used to be a challenge faced by rice farmers in Baulevu Nausori.

Koroqaqa Farmers Co-operative secretary Abhay Singh says this will now be no more following the handover of a rice mill to Baulevu farmers from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Singh says they had to go right to Lakena Irrigation road to use the old rice mill.

“That’s how I have been going so far, so this new one I am sure it’s going to really help my family and the rest so I really appreciate what the Minister has done and I must thank him whole heartedly for that.”

Singh says they have rice farmers on both sides of the Rewa River and the only challenge was the mill.

The Agriculture Ministry continues to provide the support needed to rice farmers to help expand rice farming around the country at the same time decrease $41million rice import bill annually.