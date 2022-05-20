Rice farmers need more assistance

[File Photo]

Rice farmers need assistance and support from the Agriculture Ministry and other relevant stakeholders to help expand the sector.

Koroqaqa Farmers’ Co-operative Secretary, Abhay Singh, says rice farming needs a holistic approach and the Ministry is on the right track.

After receiving a rice mill from the Ministry, Singh says the Koroqaqa Farmers’ Co-operative is confident that rice farming will grow with the right support.

“Definitely speaking there are other farmers who also want to start rice farming and if the seeds are provided and a little bit of assistance is given, I am sure they will do it.”

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy commended the efforts of farmers.

Fiji spends $41 million annually importing rice.