Rice farmers in Labasa voice concerns with AG

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 8, 2020 4:40 pm
A number of rice farmers voiced their concerns with the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, during his visit to the Northern division.

Land preparation and fertilizer costs and lack of machinery were some of the concerns raised by these farmers.

Fiji Rice Farmer’s Association President Yad Ram says they’re glad that they were able to highlight the challenges faced by the rice farmers.

“ The problem was that it is irrigated land so without water we do not plant rice here. Rice is an aquatic plant so we need machines to work on the wetlands, don’t take the machines to the boggy land that was the say of the farmers. And our Ag agreed on to that and he said he will talk to the Minister of Agriculture and we will decide and let the machine do the job for the farmers.”

Ram says they will be able to increase rice production with the support of the government.

Fiji spends around $42 million on rice importation annually.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum assured the rice farmers that he will discuss the issues by the farmers with the Minister for Agriculture.

