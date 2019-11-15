Rice farm group receives power tiller

In an effort to increase production, a rice farm group in Seaqaqa, Macuata yesterday received a power tiller from the Government.

Solove Daku Combined Rice Farmers Group Treasurer, Vinod Kumar says the group comprises of 18 farmers.

Kumar says last year they received a machine that de-husked the rice grain.

The third-generation farmer says between his group, members planted a total of about 60 acres of rice and the assistance given by the Minister for Agriculture, would certainly motivate them to increase their production of the remaining 10 acres.

In handing over the power tiller to the Group, Minister Dr Reddy urged the farmers to take good care of the machine and ensured that it was well looked after.

He says there were many other groups that wanted the power tiller, however upon careful assessment, Solove Daku Combined Rice Farmers was chosen as the most deserving.

The Minister ended his Northern Tour with this power tiller hand over.