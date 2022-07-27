RFMF’s development training praised

[Source: New Zealand Army / Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has contributed significantly to the development of future leaders in the New Zealand Army, says Major General John Boswell.

Speaking during a media session in Nadi today, Boswell said the Officer Cadet School of New Zealand had a great experience in Fiji with their counterparts.

He says the 90 New Zealand Army soldiers also undertook training on the customs and culture of Fiji, which is an important part of their development.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have done an abduction phase into the jungle so that they can look after themselves in the jungle and operate tactically and they have done a tactical phase. In between that was a really enjoyable combat survival phase where the officers and soldiers from Delta Company three FIR mentored and provided them with an understanding of the skills and techniques that they need to be able to live and survive in the jungle for an extended period.”

This was Boswell’s first time in Fiji, where he visited a few army camps in the West.

The New Zealand Chief of Army was also given a tour of the RFMF Blackrock Camp.