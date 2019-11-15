RFMF’s 3FIR celebrates Annual Infantry Week

The importance of maintaining discipline is crucial as we continue to serve our nation.

This was stressed by the Commanding-Officer of the Battalion Lieutenant-Colonel Aseri Rokoura while launching the Annual Infantry Week yesterday.

Colonel Rokoura says it’s crucial for all army personnel to carrying on with the tasks left by their forefathers.

He says a true infantryman is not judged by the uniform he or she wears but by abiding by the oaths which is to serve our country.

He also applauded the great effort shown by his men during the COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine enforcement operations.

The Third Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment (3FIR) opened the Annual Infantry Week with a battalion parade at the 3FIR drill square at the Queen Elizabeth Barrack in Nabua yesterday.

The infantry week is celebrated annually by the 3FIR to commemorate the lives of all infantrymen who were lost and also a time to give back to the community.

The 3FIR will take part in several activities in the coming days as part of the Infantry Week Celebrations which ends next week.