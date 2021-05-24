Home

RFMF works to complete Rotuma hospital

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 21, 2022 9:20 am
The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Engineers Unit advance party personnel departed for Rotuma yesterday to complete work on the Hospital.[ Source: RFMF]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Engineers Unit advance party personnel departed for Rotuma yesterday to complete work on the Hospital.

Construction on the Rotuma Hospital project will take up to six months to complete.

Once completed, the people of Rotuma will have access to full medical services, also allowing mothers to give birth on the island rather than having to travel to Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The main body along with the Rotuma Hospital sub-contractors are expected to deploy later this month.

The construction began in September 2018, and the first phase has been completed which includes the kitchen and the mortuary.

The total cost of the project stands at $8.3million.

 

