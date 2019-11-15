RFMF wins Force Skills Competition in Sinai

The Republic of the Fiji Military Force personnel deployed for the Multinational Force and Observers Mission in Sinai Egypt have won the Force Skills Competition.

The RFMF’s team Benjamin and team Judah finished first and second respectively during the Force Skills Competition, an annual test of Military Skills organized for personnel from each peacekeeping contingents in the Middle East.

Contingents would select their fittest and brightest soldiers for this competition as it is both physically and mentally demanding.

Both teams went through thorough preparations to win the competition which comprises Loaded March, MFO theory test, Actions on Improvised Explosive Device, Medical Skills, and First Aid, Recognition, Rules of Engagement, Driving Skills and Obstacle Course, run test and range shoot.

Lieutenant Eseroma Nawasa and Lieutenant Esala Suliano recorded the best results in both days of the shooting tests and Lieutenant Jerome Taoi and Private Joeli Ravualala top the marks for the Driving Skills Test.

Fiji last won the competition six years ago.