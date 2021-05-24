RFMF will need sound leaders: Commander

There will be massive changes within the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces in the next five years and it’s crucial to have good and sound leaders.

These are the words of RFMF Commander Major General, Jone Kalouniwai while officially opening the first of 22 Junior Staff Officers Course today.

Major Gen. Kalouniwai reminded participants that the Course will define who they are as leaders.

The military commander says a lot of emphases will be placed on the young officers in terms of how they develop and how they see themselves contributing towards their responsibilities within the Force.



[Source: RFMF]

Major General Kalouniwai says the introduction of advanced technology nowadays has caused many to lose focus on the importance of normal staff work.

The Commander RFMF told participants that the course will also teach them values and skills that will benefit both their career today and the career path that they intend to follow.

A staff member each from the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are part of the course, including two from both the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Corrections Service.