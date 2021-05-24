RFMF troops deployed for Sinai peacekeeping duty

A total of 170 Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel left for Sinai yesterday for 12 months of peacekeeping duty in the Sinai Peninsula.

The team led by the Commanding Officer 2nd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment Batt 40, Lieutenant Colonel Atunaisa Vakatale left our shore on board the Royal Australian Air Force.

Colonel Vakatale says his troops which consist of both women and men have prepared well and are fit physically, spiritually and mentally.

He adds that they intend to continue the good work done by their predecessors.

Fiji continues to contribute troops for Peacekeeping in the Sinai Peninsular under the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace since 1982.