MINI BUDGET
News

RFMF troops depart for peacekeeping duties

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 13, 2022 3:55 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Seventy Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel left Nadi International Airport yesterday for peacekeeping duties in the Golan Heights.

The contingent is led by the Commanding Officer (CO), Lieutenant Colonel Monty Naulumatua.

They are part of the rotation that will be relieving those that have spent a year of peacekeeping duties in the Golan Heights under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).



Warrant Officer Class One Jovilisi Naiduki, their Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), and Chaplain Captain Reverend Waisake Buisika are also among those departing.

The Commander of Joint Task Force Command, Colonel Manoa Gadai, and the Assistant Force Chaplain, Captain Reverend Viliame Tunidau, farewelled them yesterday morning.

The soldiers had completed six weeks of pre-deployment training within the Lololo training area.

