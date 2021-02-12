Home

News

RFMF troops bound for Golan Heights vaccinated

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 12, 2021 3:37 pm
Over 140 troops bound for United Nations service in the Golan Heights received the AstraZeneca vaccine jab this morning.[Source:RFMF]

Over 140 troops bound for United Nations service in the Golan Heights received the AstraZeneca vaccine jab this morning.

Director Peace Support Operations, Colonel Pacolo Luveni says these troops are considered priority frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.

Colonel Luveni expressed his gratitude to the World Health Organization COVAX Facility and the government for providing vaccines for the troops.

The 140 troops will get the second shot of the vaccine in three months.

Fiji is one of the first countries in the world to vaccinate its troops prior to deployment for peacekeeping mission.

 

