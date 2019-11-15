RFMF troops assist in Nasinu cleanup campaign

Around 25 soldiers from the Fiji Military Forces are assisting the Nasinu Town Council through a clean-up campaign.

The clean-up aims to prevent leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhea.

After the clean-up in Navosai yesterday, they are hoping to move to other areas around Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

The council board has also endorsed the hiring of two grabbers and two additional 12-tonne open tip trucks to speed up the garbage collection.

A Navosai resident, Taitusi Mucunabitu says he is happy the rubbish was finally being removed from the roadside and was also surprised to see soldiers assisting.