News

RFMF troops arrive home ahead of Christmas

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 24, 2021 11:50 am
Thirty-six Republic of Fiji Military Force soldiers arrived safely home earlier this week.

Thirty-six Republic of Fiji Military Force soldiers arrived safely home earlier this week.

The soldiers were deployed to the Solomon Islands a month ago through the Prime Minister’s discussion with his Solomon Islands counterpart to assist our fellow Melanesian families after the recent unrest.

The troops were deployed and joined forces with regional partners in the Solomon International Assisting Force under ‘Operation Halo Olketa.’

Contingent Commander, Colonel Asaeli Toanikeve shares some of the overall operation of the RFMF Taskforce ‘Cori Mada’ under the Solomon International Assisting Force.

“The Fiji contingent was given the role to look after the Honiara International Airport as well as supporting the Solomon Assistance Force in maintaining law and order.”

Colonel Toanikeve says he and the remaining 14 personnel of Taskforce ‘Cori Mada’ will continue in a Multinational Police Support Group which involves Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.

