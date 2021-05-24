RFMF to continue with infrastructure upgrades

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces will continue with its Infrastructure upgrades.

While responding to the questions in parliament, Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu says this as the RFMF facilities are being used to support the Health Ministry.

$250,000 has been allocated to the renovation and upgrade of the RFMF Infrastructure and another $250,000 for the RFMF Quarters and Barracks.

Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka says this is not the right time as more is needed to fight the pandemic.

“At a time like this when we need to put money in the hands of people, why are we carrying out these projects, these are low priorities in our eyes.”

Seruiratu says maintenance is crucial now more than ever.

“Maintenance programs need to be continued as these facilities are being utilized to support the CWM hospital so this is why such maintenance work is so essential so that is why it is there.”

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces has been allocated a total of $79.7m for this fiscal year.