RFMF to assist Tonga through ADF

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 4:10 pm
The damages caused by the volcanic eruption within the Lau Group.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel are on standby for deployments to assist Tonga and affected islands within the Lau Group.

Commander, Major General Jone Kalouniwai says the personnel from the Land Forces and the Naval Ship RFNS Savenaca have been placed on standby with a 24-hour notice to move.

Major General Kalouniwai says as of yesterday, the Australian government has managed to establish contact with Tonga and the Kingdom has given approval for the Australian Defence Force to provide the tsunami relief support.

He says the RFMF engineers and around 50 personnel have undergone the PCR COVID-19 test and have been placed under strict isolation conditions until departure.

“The plan is that the RFMF contingent will be airlifted within the next 48 hours to Australia to join the HMNS Adelaide in Brisbane before it sails on to Tonga on Friday”.

The other deployment that will be done to the Lau Group will consist of a contingent of 25 RFMF personnel.

These personnel will support the government and Commissioner Eastern’s team in the assessment, water and ration support.

Major General Kalouniwai says they will also help in the survey of the extent of damage caused by the volcanic eruption within the Lau Group.


Korotolu village on Moce Island after the volcano eruptions in Tonga [Photos: Supplied]

