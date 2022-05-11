RFMF team continues training with Australian Defence Force

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces]

The RFMF Coral Warrior Team in Brisbane Australia is now in its eighth week of training with the Australian Defence Force.

The team kicked off last week with the Platoon Urban Operation and House Clearance.

Captain Ana Vuniwaqa says that having to do their training with the best available facilities is something they are making the most of with the 8th/9th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (8/9 RAR).

Captain Vuniwaqa adds that this was followed by Small Team Tactical Clearing and Close Quarter Combat conducted in the Small Team Training Facility.

She says that the 12-men team participated in field exercises and night ops organised by the 2nd Engineers Regiment and this included House Search and Boundary Clearing utilizing Explosive Ordnance Disposal detection devices.

Captain Vuniwaqa says the soldiers also learnt of what to look out for whilst in those circumstances.

The Coral Warriors ended the week by joining ‘A’ Coy with an organised physical and skills challenge competition called Diagnostic Assessment Test to identify the fittest of soldiers.

Among the tests were jerry can competition, mental agility test, 3.2km run, military floatation, 5km pack march with stores carry, blindfolded weapons test, and king of the ring.