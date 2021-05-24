RFMF taps into new opportunities in peacekeeping

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces are working closely with their international partners to diversify their peacekeeping engagements in the Middle East.

RFMF Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, says they have received good feedback from the troops who are currently on peacekeeping duties.

He adds that they’ve received an overwhelming response from its external defense partners about Fiji’s military personnel who are doing justice to their calling in the middle-east.

“Opportunities for us to look at deployments – looking at hybrid structure deployment. These are deployment where we can actually engage with other Defence partners in terms of their commitment to help us in this area.“

Meanwhile, 36 military personnel who were deployed to the Solomons a few weeks ago have returned.

The Commander says 14 soldiers stayed back to consolidate and foster good relationships among the people of the island nation.

“The latest report I received was they managed to organize a community seven and volleyball tournament, which was widely appreciated by the Solomon community. And I think they’ll be there for the next three months until we discuss further issues on whether they should return or change with soldiers on standby.“

The Force is currently serving in at least five of the 14 UN peacekeeping missions around the world, as well as a non-UN mission in Sinai.