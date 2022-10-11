RFMF receives plagiarised applications

[File Photo]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has issued a warning to anyone wanting to apply for regular officer status not to engage in plagiarism.

The RFMF says there have been an overwhelming number of applications; however, the force has noted that some of them were a direct replica of those that are available on the internet.

RFMF Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, says this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

He says the RFMF will not accept any plagiarised application.

The Commander RFMF is reminding those that have submitted an application which are plagiarised that they have until Friday to resubmit their applications.