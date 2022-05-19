RFMF receives four new vehicles

[Source: U.S. Embassy/ Supplied]

The U.S. Embassy donated four vehicles worth approximately $487,000 to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces yesterday.

The four vehicles are part of a Global Peace Operations Initiative package that includes 11 vehicles, two forklifts, and four generators. Three vehicles and other equipment were handed over earlier this year, and the remaining four vehicles will be delivered in the coming months.

These donations are part of the broader U.S.-Fiji security cooperation that promotes regional peace and stability.

Chargé d’Affaires Tony Greubel commended the RFMF for its ongoing contributions to United Nations Peace Keeping Operations worldwide.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces have been involved in peacekeeping operations for more than 40 years, and these vehicles will be used to help prepare for future missions.

The Global Peace Operations Initiative mission is to strengthen international capacity and capabilities to execute UN and regional peace operations by enhancing partner countries’ sustainable, self-sufficient peace operations proficiencies and by building the capacity of the UN and regional organizations to conduct such missions.