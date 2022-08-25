RFMF receives EOD Equipment and Training from the US

[Photo : Supplied]

The Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program started training officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Force on the recently donated Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) equipment from the Global Peace Operations Initiative.

The donation, worth approximately $1 million includes up-to-date equipment for the RFMF to train on and use while on United Nations deployments.

US Embassy Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Rebeca Owen says the donation supports the ongoing partnership with the RFMF and the USA’s commitment to supporting the independence and security of Pacific nations.

Sergeant First Class Frederick Fries and Sergeant Jacob Rooney spent five days last week training 11 RFMF soldiers with the new equipment, including bomb suits, different types of metal detectors, disruptors, handheld entry kits, and blasting machines, and other useful engineer capability kits.

According to the statement, the RFMF will continue to train others in the engineer and infantry battalions.

These donations are part of the broader US-Fiji security cooperation that promotes regional peace and stability and includes previous donations of vehicles and equipment in May, also through the Global Peace Operations Initiative.