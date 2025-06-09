RFMF presents matanigasau to Bua in reconciliation ceremony

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has continued its reconciliation program with the Province of Bua.

The ceremony was held at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua today and focused on restoring trust and engagement with communities still affected by the events of 2000.

The program began with a church service led by RFMF Chaplain Major Reverend Viliame Tunidau.

He emphasized forgiveness as the foundation of healing and said reconciliation remains essential for the Force.

“I believe, especially in my perspective as a Padre, it’s a need in the RFMF to maintain the relationship of the RFMF to the communities and also building the trust of the communities that we have lost since some of the events have been previously said.”

Reverend Tunidau added that the military must repair ties with communities while supporting the country’s progress.

During the ceremony, the RFMF presented their matanigasau, or traditional apology, through a whale’s tooth. It was received on behalf of Cakaunitabua, or Bua, by Village Elder Suliasi Nalotawa.

Nalotawa told those present that unity and love must guide Fiji if lasting peace is to endure. The RFMF also presented a magiti to honour the occasion.

Major Reverend Tunidau explained that the first phase of reconciliation took place within the RFMF last year and lasted 245 days.

The current phase reaches out to communities, aiming to restore justice, renew hope, and rebuild trust for families and villages still affected by the events of 2000.

He said the program was guided by biblical principles and will continue in the years ahead.

Addressing concerns about the military’s role in presenting the matanigasau to the Methodist Church, he said the initiative was not political but a patriotic duty to strengthen community bonds and reaffirm accountability to God.

The reconciliation program is part of the RFMF’s wider effort to engage with communities as Fiji reflects on its political history and the role of the military in bridging national divides.



