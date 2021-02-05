RFMF presents $50K towards Relief Fund

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces is currently funding school uniforms of some students in affected areas in the North post TC Yasa and Ana.

RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says they raised $70,000 after the Ratu Sukuna Bowl last year which has been channeled to help the students in Galoa, Kia and Yadua islands.

Commander Naupoto also presented an additional cheque of $50,000 to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund yesterday.

“We would like to present this cheque to help in the big relief work that has been undertaken by the government due to the two cyclones that unfortunately came our way. This is in addition to the $70,000 that we are dispatching right now to the students to help them with a pair of uniform and sandals.”



Source: RFMF

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama on behalf of the government thanked the Commander and the RFMF for the kind donation which will assist those affected by the recent cyclones.



Hundreds of RFMF personnel are currently being deployed to the disaster affected areas to help in the recovery and rebuilding efforts.



