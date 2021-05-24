Home

RFMF prepares for the cyclone season

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 29, 2021 5:33 am
[Photo: Supplied]

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces is continuing its preparations both at the operational and tactical level to assist the government’s response to any natural disasters.

Commander Land Forces, Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa, and his team began an Operational Readiness Check for all Land Force Command Units starting from the Force Training Group in Nasinu.

The team visited the Engineers Unit in Nabuni to inspect the capability and the ability of the Unit to mobilize and dispatch teams to affected areas should the need arise.

[Photo: Supplied]

The inspecting team hopes to gauge the efficiency of each unit’s coordination and preparedness activities.

The Fiji Meteorological Center in Nadi estimates that several low depressions are likely to affect the country during the cyclone season from November through to April next year.

