News

RFMF personnel working well with their Australian counterparts

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 20, 2022 6:20 am

Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel is working well with their Australian counterparts in providing humanitarian support in Tonga.

The 51 personnel, made up of medics, engineers, and other specialists, have been in high spirits despite the hard work to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by the violent volcanic eruption and tsunami last month.

Staff Sergeant Lora Joy Soidroka says conducting rehabilitation is a moment she will cherish her entire life.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m happy to join the team and I love working with the Australian Army. We have a good relationship, we joke, we sing, and we like a family in here. Those are the things that makes our work easy day by day.”

RFMF Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says the troops will strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols, even though the two islands they are based in, are uninhabited.

He adds the island itself is a work bubble for the task force as they continue with the rehabilitation on specific islands.

“We have discussed their responsibilities and there is a likely timeframe of one to two months before there is any other discussions or consideration for a rotation that will happen with the troops.”

The Commander says troops are expected to be on the ground for at least two months.

 

 

 

