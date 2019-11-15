RFMF personnel told to exercise safety

The fifty-four personnel of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces that’s part of the Australian Bush Fire Assist Taskforce received a warm welcome when arriving at Australia’s Melbourne Airport.

Australia Defence Force Commander Brigadier Doug Laidlaw says they appreciate the Fijian input in getting Australia back on track.

Brigadier Laidlaw has also reminded the team of their safety.

Article continues after advertisement

“Keep yourself safe and. It is a dangerous environment that you are going into. Look out for each other and don’t worry about anything, any help any assistance you need, we will be there to support you just as you are there to support us.”

Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia Luke Daunivalu has also reiterated the bond created between the two countries under the Vuvale partnership.

“We are assured of the continuing operations in the days and the weeks that ahead as we co-operate in addressing the current bush fire crisis.”

The Engineering team was today briefed by the Australian Defence Force on how to clear the trees burned by the massive bush fire.