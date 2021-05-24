RFMF personnel depart for Iraq

94 peacekeepers from the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces last night flew out for a tour of duty in Iraq under the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMI).
The personnel left on a chartered Royal Australian Air Force aircraft.
Pre-deployment training was conducted at the Lololo training station in Lautoka for six weeks.
They will be based in Baghdad for one year.
