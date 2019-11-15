RFMF personnel continue work in fire-ravaged Australia

The Republic of Fiji Military Force personnel continues to help Australian counterparts in bushfire ravaged areas.

Pictures shared on Twitter and Facebook by authorities show the RFMF soldiers in fireproof garments and safety fire boots conducting crosscutting on fallen burned trees.

The soldiers have joined the Australian Defence Force engineers in critical road clearing tasks to get the roads open.

Article continues after advertisement

They left for Australia last week to help communities build back from the bushfires under the Vuvale partnership.

New South Wales, including the Greater Sydney Region, eastern Victoria, South Australia, and the Australian Capital Territory continue to be affected by bush fires.

According to the Crisis Coordination Centre of the Australian Government as of last Tuesday, 32 people have died.

Around 10.65 million hectares have been reportedly burnt, and 3,012 houses destroyed.

The most affected is the NSW with more than 5.3 million hectares burnt and more than 2,300 houses destroyed.

Ongoing bushfires near Canberra airport resulted in the preventative evacuation and grounding of a number of flights.