RFMF personnel complete pre-deployment training

The RFMF personnel earmarked to serve with the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq have been reminded that they are ambassadors of the nation.

While officially closing their Pre Deployment training at the Lololo training station last week, Chief Guest Senior Superintendent of Police Tomasi Bulimaibau says the nation needs their commitment, loyalty, dedication and true allegiance while serving under the noble banner blue.

SSP Bulimaibau stressed to the draft trainees the importance of adhering to instructions and directives.

He adds wearing a uniform will not be easy as it comes with a lot of responsibilities.

He also presented awards of outstanding personal achievements during the PDT to draft trainees.