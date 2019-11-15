News
RFMF personnel briefed by Australian Defence Forces
January 21, 2020 12:34 pm
54 Republic of the Fiji Military Forces personnel who were deployed to assist with the bushfire crisis ravaging across Australia were today briefed by the Australian Defence Force.[Source: Fijian Government]
The 54 Republic of the Fiji Military Forces personnel who were deployed to assist with the bushfire crisis ravaging across Australia were today briefed.
The Engineering team was today informed by the by the Australian Defence Force on how to clear the trees burned by the massive bush fire.
The help provided by the RFMF Engineers is part of the Fiji and Australia Vuvale partnership.
Article continues after advertisement