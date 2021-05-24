RFMF personnel begin rehabilitation in Tonga

The thirty-two Republic of the Fiji Military Forces personnel who left Australia has started with their rehabilitation work in Tonga, together with co-deployed personnel from the Australian Defence Force.

RFMF Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says the troops will strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols, even though the two islands they are based in, are uninhabited.

Tongans from both the islands have been evacuated to Tongatapu following the massive volcanic eruption last month.

The Commander adds troops will be on the ground for at least two months, subject to extensions.

“The group is divided into two groups. So we have one group consisting of 18 personnel and another group consisting of 32 personnel. Those deployed on that island will be working in a bubble – so will have the Australian Defence troops and the Fiji Military Forces troops working in a bubble.”

The contingent includes engineers, medics and other relevant areas of expertise.