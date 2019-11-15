Home

News

RFMF personnel assist with rebuilding of bridge

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 17, 2020 4:35 pm
Fiji Military Personnel joined the Australian Defence Force and Papua New Guinea Defence Force personnel to build a functioning bridge.

In which they are joining two sides of the Buchan Cave Reserve.

In which they are joining two sides of the Buchan Cave Reserve.

The Gippsland region was devastated by bushfires early this year leaving national park workers and tourists unable to access the existing roads by vehicle.

RFMF Leading Seaman, Joseva Delei says it was quite an experience to assist with the bridge.

“For all of us here in Fiji here, its the first time we’re doing it and it is just like building a Lego. So we have to assemble everything together and form up a bridge.”

The Fijian Troops are working alongside government and civilian agencies at all levels in support to the firefighting, relief and recovery effort by providing humanitarian, transport and other assistance such as route clearance, logistics and engineering support in areas affected by the bushfire.

