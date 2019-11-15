RFMF OTC marks 30th anniversary

The RFMF Officers Training Centre in Vatuwaqa Suva has served as an operational hub for the military in times of crisis.

Since March this year, the RFMF COVID-19 Planning team has been operating from the premises.

Today the Centre marked its 30th Anniversary. The RFMF OTC opened its doors on 11th September 1990.

Over the years the centre has been the catalyst for the professional development of officers in the RFMF.

During its 30 years tenure – the centre has primarily focused on promotional courses.

OTC Commandant Lieutenant Colonel Avinish Kumar says the centre delivered training to civil servants and other agencies when required.

Kumar says the centre is on the verge of rolling out new leadership training program throughout the RFMF with assistance from the New Zealand and the Australian Defense Forces.

The Centre has facilitated 59 militarily courses and 28 non-military courses to date.

The centre has grown from strength to strength over the years with the vision of becoming the centre of excellence for the RFMF, the nation and for the region.