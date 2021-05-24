Home

RFMF officers farewell outgoing President

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 22, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: RFMF]

Outgoing President Major General (Retired) Jioji Konrote was farewelled by the officers of the Fiji military at Queen Elizabeth Barracks last night.

President Konrote thanked the RFMF for supporting him during his term as President and Commander in Chief.

He made special mention of the Speaker, Former President and former Commander, Brigadier General (Retired) Epeli Nailatikau.

Article continues after advertisement

He also mentioned Prime Minister and Former Commander, Rear Admiral (Retired) Voreqe Bainimarama and Minister of Defence Inia Seruiratu.

He says they will continue respecting, serving and upholding the integrity and the sanctity of the institution.

Also present was former Commander Rear Admiral (Retired) Viliame Naupoto, former Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Major General (Retired) Iowane Naivalarua and Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

