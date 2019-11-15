RFMF met with foreign military representatives today

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Senior officers’ met with foreign defence attaches and other foreign military representatives at Pacific Harbour to discuss military cooperation beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

In attendance were the defence attaché’s from Australia, Canada (by zoom), Indonesia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom (by zoom) and the United States, as well as a representatives from Japan.

Dean of the Attachè Corps, and New Zealand Defence Adviser Lieutenant Colonel Josh Wineera said “the global, regional, national and community battles against COVID-19 continue.

He said they also need to think about the security environment and how the defence partners to Fiji can assist the RFMF to build its future capabilities.

Wineera added that each of the nations represented at the forum brings a collective mass of engagement programmes such as individual training opportunities, infrastructure builds, collective training as well as supplying military equipment.

Australian Defence Adviser, Lieutenant Colonel Rob Haertsch said that RFMF’s key partners appreciated the opportunity to see how we might recalibrate our programmes in this new environment.

The one-day forum saw the RFMF senior officers present the priorities for military engagement and the foreign representatives outline the programmes and activities for each of their countries.







