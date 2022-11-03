RFMF honours attempted mutiny victims

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces held a memorial service yesterday at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua to honour three loyalist soldiers who lost their lives in the attempted mutiny of November 2nd, 2000.

The three soldiers were Private Temo Veilewai, Private Osea Rokosirinavosa and Private Simione Rawaileba.

The RFMF says the sound of the bugle echoing through the QEB Barracks is a reminder of that fateful day, where loyal soldiers and officers were fired upon by their comrades, who had deflected their allegiance.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: RFMF/Facebook]

The RFMF has vowed to never allow these events to happen again.



[Source: RFMF/Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who was the RFMF Commander at the time, attended the event with his family.



[Source: RFMF/Facebook]

Also in attendance were RFMF Commander, Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Kean and Commander of the Fiji Navy, Captain Humphrey Tawake.



[Source: RFMF/Facebook]