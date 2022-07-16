RFMF Facebook page hacked: Commander

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has confirmed that their official Facebook page was hacked.

A post sourced from the RFMF Facebook page outlining a reminder to Fijians about the election and the need to register to vote was circulated on social media this morning before it was removed a few minutes later.

The post adds that people must vote or register “without fear of intimidation for whenever they feel is the right person to lead your next government.”

Article continues after advertisement

It went on to say that we must not be bought with freebies and handouts.

Meanwhile, the Commander also says that apart from their account being hacked, there was another fake page being created using the RFMF logo.

He adds they’re looking into the matter and the team will continue to strictly monitor their social media platforms.