RFMF engineers help dismantle tents

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 28, 2021 6:10 pm
The RFMF engineers are assisting the National Disaster Management Office dismantle the tents in eight schools in the Northern Division.

Director NDMO Vasiti Soko says this is being done as a proactive measure to ensure safety.

Soko says they have received confirmation of strong wind and heavy rain causing flood in low lying areas of Vanua Levu.

She has urged Fijians to move to higher ground as and when need arises.

