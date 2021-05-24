Home

News

Two step down from military

September 22, 2021 4:20 am

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is yet to comment on the supposed resignations of two of its senior officers.

Deputy Commanders, Brigadier General, Mohammed Aziz and RFMF Chief of Staff, John Fox, are said to have resigned last week.

FBC News spoke to Brigadier-General Jone Kalouniwai, who said the RFMF will comment later.

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu, says all military appointments fall under the leadership of the commander.

There has been no word on why the two have stepped down but the Fiji Sun this morning is reporting that Captain Fox could be taking up a new job in Vanuatu.

The newspaper also says that the current Navy Chief, Captain Humphrey Tawake will be appointed the new Deputy Commander while Colonel Sapenafa Motufaga, will be the new Chief of Staff.

Brigadier-General Kalouniwai was appointed last week taking over from Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto.

