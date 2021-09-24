Home

News

RFMF Deputy Commander promoted to Commodore

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 24, 2021 12:58 pm
[Source: RFMF]

Captain Humphrey Tawake who was recently appointed as RFMF Deputy Commander has been promoted to the rank of Commodore.

Commodore Tawake recently graduated from the Australian War College and is an Executive Diploma graduate in Strategic and Defence Studies from the Pertahanan National University in Malaysia.

RFMF Commander Brigadier-General, Jone Kalouniwai says Commodore Tawake also attended courses conducted by the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, Hawaii, Malaysia and Australia.

He held various appointments with RFMF units with the Fiji Navy, Ministry of Home Affairs and as Commander of the Fiji Navy.

Commodore Tawake has also served on several tours of duties with various peacekeeping missions in the Multinational Forces and Observers in Egypt, United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq, UN Missions in East Timor and UN Disengagement Observer Force in Syria.

