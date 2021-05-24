Home

News

RFMF contract agreement for retired soldiers to continue

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 6:30 am
[Photo: Supplied]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces contract agreement for retired military personnel will continue this year.

RFMF Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says these contracts will be reviewed every year.

Kalouniwai says officers who are on contract are needed to impart their knowledge and guide personnel who are still in the service.

“We are looking mostly at Engineers, looking at Logisticians and in certain cases, some senior-level officers as well that we feel that should be part of the Force to help us develop and take the RFMF forward.”

Major General Kalouniwai says troops from the leadership level to the most junior soldiers have been urged to remain committed to raising the standard of service during this time of uncertainty.

