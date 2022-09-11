RFMF commanders urged to maintain professionalism

[File Photo]

Minister for Defence has reminded the commanders of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to maintain the high level of standards and professionalism that the organization is known for.

Speaking during the launch of the RFMF’s strategic plan for 2022 and beyond, Minister Inia

Seruiratu says 2022 is a challenging year due to the national event ahead of us.

Seruiratu says the RFMF needs to ensure that it continues to carry out the legacy with pride.

“The ball is in our court now, and particularly for those who will be given command responsibilities in the future. It is a command issue, and we need to address it. There is a no bad soldier only bad leaders.”

Seruiratu says the strategic plan paves the way forward for RFMF.

He adds it identifies strategic areas of interest which the RFMF will work towards in the next five years.