RFMF Commander's contract extended

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Rear Admiral, Viliame Naupoto’s contract has been extended for three months.

Rear Admiral Naupoto made the announcement to Navy officers on board the RFNS Savenaca in Nabouwalu this afternoon.

He says while his contract officially expires tomorrow, he will be holding the post again for the next three months.

The Commander is in Vanua Levu this week donating school sandals and uniforms to students in the Northern maritime islands.