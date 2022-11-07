RFMF Commander opens TF BDE annual camp

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces / Facebook]

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has officially opened the Territorial Force Brigade (TF BDE) annual camp for the 7th Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment at Sukanaivalu Camp in Labasa.

Kalouniwai while addressing the troops highlighted that all soldiers including Territorial Force personnel are to expect changes per the Strategic Plan 2022 to guide the RFMF for the next five years.

More than 100 Territorial Force personnel of the 7th Battalion attended the two weeks of training.

The annual camp aims to refresh soldiers’ military skills and knowledge.