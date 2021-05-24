RFMF Commander dedicates message to troops still serving

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai acknowledged those troops celebrating Christmas away from home.

In his Christmas message, Kalouniwai acknowledged those soldiers still deployed on peacekeeping duties and those who would be spending Christmas without their loved ones as well as troops who are still actively serving in the frontline against COVID-19.

Major General Kalouniwai also touched on the inspiring stories of people helping those in need in their communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Despite the year keeping many of us apart in many ways it has brought us even closer, inspired by stories of the many of you still volunteering in your communities, helping those in need. Together with those who are still working tirelessly at our borders and with our deployed troops trying to bring about peace globally. Today I dedicate my message of Christmas to you and your families.”

The RFMF Commander also remembered those who are mourning the loss of their loved ones this Christmas and those who are missing friends and family members.

Kalouniwai says everyone volunteering and helping those in need carries a light of hope for families and the people of our beloved country.